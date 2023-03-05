St Kitts Music Festival to feature Chronixx, Air Supply & Koffee

The first 10 acts for the Saint Kitts Music Festival have been revealed.
On Sunday night, the first wave of musicians for the 25th edition of the music festival was unveiled.
One American band, six Jamaican acts, and two soca artists are among the performers.
The next wave of performers will be revealed in the following weeks.
The performers are:
Air Supply
Koffee
Govana
Skillibeng
Chronixx
Valiant
Skinny Fabulous
Patrice Roberts
Grand Masters
Byron Messia
The St Kitts Music Festival takes place from June 22 to 24.
Source :
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.