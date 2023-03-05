St Kitts Music Festival to feature Chronixx, Air Supply & Koffee

The first 10 acts for the Saint Kitts Music Festival have been revealed.

On Sunday night, the first wave of musicians for the 25th edition of the music festival was unveiled.

One American band, six Jamaican acts, and two soca artists are among the performers.

The next wave of performers will be revealed in the following weeks.

The performers are:

Air Supply

Koffee

Govana

Skillibeng

Chronixx

Valiant

Skinny Fabulous

Patrice Roberts

Grand Masters

Byron Messia

The St Kitts Music Festival takes place from June 22 to 24.

Source : Loop News