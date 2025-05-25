The church happy with wat taking place in SVG

Ever so often, we would come across this comment under any post on social media by Ezekiel Simmons. Initially, it was very annoying to see this comment being made loosely, even when the content had nothing to do with the church. With time, his persistence in continuing to make the comment led me to reflect on what might also be the reason behind it.

In a time where culture is changing and society has no choice but to go along with the change, many people and organizations are becoming things of the past. I never thought the day would come when Vincentians, young and old, would hold firmly to atheism. It is also very sad when you realize that the church has lost its place in society. The church was once a moral compass, a beacon of light in a dark world, but now, sadly, it seems like it has become lost as well. The silence of the church in critical times is deafening.

People now begin to see crime and violence strictly as political problems, and the church’s voice on these matters is rare, like rain in the dry season. It is as if they are afraid to call out the devil by name. We hardly hear anything about the devil being rampant, about the spiritual warfare that is running wild in the country. Instead, everybody is blaming the government alone, as if spiritual leadership no longer has a role to play.

When the church does speak, it is often about matters that are convenient or safe. They do not dive deep into the real issues that are breaking down the fabric of society. Instead of being a place of refuge, the church nowadays behaves like a court of judgment. Many people leave the church not because they hate God, but because the people of God push them out. There is more rejection than acceptance, more finger-pointing than forgiveness. The same ones who are supposed to help lift you up after you fall often end up being the ones who trample you the most.

The truth is, many churches are not addressing the reality of the spiritual decay we are facing. They would rather focus on superficial blessings than speak the truth that convicts hearts. They have gone from preaching salvation to performing like stage presenters.

So maybe, just maybe, Ezekiel Simmons has a point when he says, “The church is happy with what is taking place in this country.” Because if they were not, they would have risen up by now—not just with words, but with action. They would have been in the communities, in the schools, and on the streets, not just within the four walls on Sundays.

Until the church regains its voice, restores its purpose, and truly starts to reflect Christ in how it loves, corrects, and accepts people, we will continue to lose generation after generation.