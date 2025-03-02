Church Leader Faces 7 Charges for Alleged Sexual Misconduct

St. Thomas Pastor Arrested on Child Abuse and Unlawful Sexual Contact Charges

The V.I. Police Department has arrested 63-year-old Lawrence Turnbull, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, on charges of child abuse and unlawful sexual contact. The arrest follows an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct over several years.

A minor reported that Turnbull had established a relationship with her over the past six years, positioning himself as a mentor and father figure.

However, the minor later realized that his intentions were not genuine. Investigators determined that Turnbull allegedly exploited the minor’s trust by engaging in inappropriate physical contact, despite her repeated attempts to avoid him.

The victim provided evidence that Turnbull acknowledged his involvement in unwelcome sexual contact and continued to pursue her even after she expressed her disinterest.

Turnbull was taken into custody and faces charges of child abuse, second-degree unlawful sexual contact, obscene internet contact with a minor, harassment by telephone, cyberstalking, and disturbance of the peace.

His bail was set at $60,000 and he was processed before being remanded to the Bureau of Corrections.