CIBC-FCIB donates computers to North Leeward schools as parting gift

On Monday, April 3, CIBC First Caribbean International made a donation of computers to schools in North Leeward.

Area Representative Hon. Carlos James was on hand to receive the donation and thank the bank for its generous parting gift to the schools.

CIBC FCIB sold its St. Vincent and the Grenadines operations to the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Jacintha Hinds, the former CIBC FirstCaribbean Human Resource Support Officer, said the bank has been a good corporate citizen and has made quite a number of donations over the years to various communities.

“We are hopeful that this parting gift will be beneficial to the youths and aid in their development”, Hinds said.