CoP ordered ‘Too Cool’s arrest

Police Constable 927 Ozias Patrick, attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told the Court on Monday that Commissioner of Police (CoP) Enville Williams instructed him to arrest popular radio personality and DJ Christopher ‘Too Cool’ Jones for wounding, before the investigations were complete.

PC Patrick’s revelation came on Monday under cross-examination as the lead investigator in the matter in which Jones is charged with wounding Kevin Patterson, a 31-year-old fisherman of Lodge Village.

Patterson, in turn, is charged with assaulting Jones, causing him bodily harm. That will be heard at the Calliaqua Magistrate’s Court.

The charges both men face reportedly stemmed from an incident in the vicinity of the Financial Complex, Kingstown, around 8:30 p.m., July 4, 2024.

During the incident, Patterson is reported to have received gunshot wounds to his left hip, left hand, and right leg.

Patterson is reported to have struck Jones on his left arm with a bottle.

Patterson’s case is that Jones attacked and shot him, while Jones is seeking to establish a case of self-defense.

During his cross-examination of PC Patrick, Jones’ lawyer Grant Connell asked the investigator, “You were instructed to arrest Chris Jones?”

Patrick replied, “Yes please.”

And when Connell asked him who gave him those instructions, Patrick replied, “The Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams.”

This prompted Connell to further ask the lead investigator, “But is Mr. Francis (not) your immediate boss?” referring to head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Superintendent Clauston Francis.

“Yes, please,” the investigator responded.

Under further cross-examination, PC Patrick said he had been a police officer for about nine years. During that time, he investigated 100 cases, and the Head of the Criminal Investigation Department gave the instructions to arrest on 99 percent of those cases.

Patrick also said he informed the Commissioner of Police that the investigations were incomplete, and that Patterson was found in possession of two knives.

“So why didn’t you tell the Commissioner of Police, “I am in charge of this investigation, that the investigations were incomplete and what he was asking you to do was wrong”, Connell probed.

“I want to stay at CID,” was Patrick’s reply.

But Connell was unrelenting and asked further, “Why didn’t you tell the Commissioner, If you want to arrest him (Jones), go and arrest him yourself, that is against my training?”

Patrick replied, “That will be indiscipline.”

Patrick was still under cross-examination when the matter was adjourned on Monday. The next hearing is set for May 19.

Seven witnesses have already testified for the Prosecution, including Patterson, and five police officers.