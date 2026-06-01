Citibank receives approval for office in Guyana

Global financial services giant Citi has received regulatory approval from the Bank of Guyana to establish a representative office in Georgetown.

The announcement, made on May 30, 2026, underscores growing international confidence in Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy, which is currently driven by developments in the oil and gas sector, infrastructural projects, and broad private-sector growth.

The new on-the-ground presence will serve as a bridge connecting Guyana to global financial markets. According to Citi, the office will enable the company to deliver tailored financial solutions for international clients investing in Guyana, while simultaneously providing Guyanese businesses with greater access to international markets.

The decision to open the office was heavily influenced by the country’s robust economic growth and the rising demand for financial services in export financing and infrastructure.

Julio Figueroa, Head of Citi in Latin America, noted that the strategic expansion follows nearly three decades of a close relationship with the nation.

He emphasized that establishing a physical office will enhance product delivery and strengthen collaborative partnerships with the Guyanese government, local financial institutions, and the private sector. This development marks a significant milestone for Citi as it leverages its global network to support Guyana’s ongoing economic transformation.