SVG Citizenship Act 2023

On Thursday, the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2023 was approved by the Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The law was successfully adopted with unanimous support from all factions inside the House of Assembly.

The legislation at hand aims to grant automatic citizenship to individuals who are descendants of Vincentian citizens.

Currently, the citizenship regulations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines exclusively grant citizenship to individuals who are born within the territory of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves presented the bill to the House.

Article To Be Updated.