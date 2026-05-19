Citizenship for Sale: Corruption Racket in Trinidad

Trinidad Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander has exposed a widespread corruption racket within the Immigration Division of Trinidad and Tobago.

This long-standing criminal enterprise allegedly involved officials charging exorbitant fees for citizenship, residency permits, and passport appointments, totaling millions of dollars.

Investigative findings suggest that some employees accepted bribes in the form of luxury home construction from foreign nationals in exchange for legal status.

In response to these discoveries, the government has launched a comprehensive overhaul of the department, which includes placing officials on leave and involving the police and cybercrime units.

To prevent future exploitation, the ministry is implementing stricter daily monitoring of documents and transitioning to more secure e-passports.