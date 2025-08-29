Civil service bottleneck threatens success of Govt program for students

Over the past couple months, I’ve followed a series of news reports on your platform regarding mathematics teachers not receiving payment for their involvement in the government funded Math After School Program. As a former educator and administrator and a concerned citizen I took it upon myself to look further into the matter and what I’ve found is concerning.

According to public records and official statements, the funds for this program were allocated and budgeted. The Minister of Education himself spoke confidently about the government’s commitment to improving mathematics outcomes through this initiative.

Additionally, the head of the Curriculum Unit confirmed that teachers involved in the program were compensated. So naturally, the question must be asked, why haven’t teachers been paid? If the money is there, and the program has been officially endorsed at the highest levels, then what or who is the holdup?

Based on the feedback from affected teachers, the situation is a bureaucratic nightmare. They’ve been bounced from the Treasury Department to the Service Commission, then redirected to the Curriculum Unit, none of which seem to have answers or take responsibility. This kind of administrative run around is not just inefficient it’s undermining the credibility of the government’s efforts and the morale of the very educators who have to carry out its vision.

Let’s be clear, this is not a funding issue. This is a failure of execution at the civil service level. Whether it’s the Service Commission, the Curriculum Unit or the Treasury Department, the fact remains that civil servants are not doing the work required to ensure the smooth implementation of this important program. In doing so, they are indirectly sabotaging the efforts of the elected government and delaying progress in one of our most critical national priorities, education.

This is more than an internal miscommunication. It reflects a deeper problem where those placed in positions to serve the public are failing to act with urgency and accountability. In any other profession, consistent failure to perform would have consequences. It’s time we demand the same level of responsibility and efficiency from our public service.

If we truly value education, we must ensure that the people tasked with supporting it especially our teachers are treated with respect and paid promptly. The government has done its part. Now it’s time for the civil service to do theirs.