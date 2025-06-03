Clare Valley hosts row boat fishing competition

The Fisheries Division hosted a Row Boat Fishing Competition in Clare Valley. Fishers from the surrounding community participated in this event which is part of the activities leading up to Fisherman’s Day 2025.

Fisherman’s Day 2025 will be commemorated under the theme: “Catalyzing Sustainable Fisheries and Responsible Aquaculture Action for People, Ocean and Climate”, with the accompanying slogan: “Positive Action for Responsible Fisheries”.

This year marks the 48th Anniversary which will be celebrated on Monday June 9th at the Calliaqua Fisheries Complex.