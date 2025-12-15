Clare Valley man faces wounding, burglary charges after alleged assault

Fisherman Charged with Multiple Offences

On December 14, 2025, police arrested and charged Dexter Williams, a 31-year-old Resident of Clare Valley, with the offences of Wounding, Damage to Property and Burglary with Intent.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded Renard Robertson a 32-year-old, Labourer of Clare Valley by chopping him on his right elbow with a cutlass.

He was also charged with damaging one brown plastic chair without lawful excuse- the property of the said complainant.

Lastly, the defendant was charged with entering the property of the complainant as a trespasser to with the porch with the intent to commit the offence of Theft.

The offences were committed in Clare Valley on November 02, 2025. Williams appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 15, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted composite bail in the sum of $2,900.00 ECC with one surety and was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

He was also ordered to report to the Questelles Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6AM and 6PM. The matter was adjourned to September 16, 2026, for trial.