Classes Disrupted Again at Girls High School

Classes for students attending the Girls High School were again disrupted on Wednesday 19, February, due to the presence of fleas in a majority of the classrooms.

It is also understood that bathroom facilities cannot be used due a water issue on the compound, the later situation disrupted classes two weeks ago the St Vincent Times have learnt.

According to a student who spoke with St. Vincent Times, the early dismissal is due to a flea infestation in most of the classrooms.

The situation with the temporary schools on the defunct runway is not new and goes back to April 2024, when both GHS and Thomas Saunders were closed for several days due to an infestation of fleas.

The presence of stray dogs in the vicinity has resulted in a persistent flea infestation affecting both GHS and Thomas Saunders Secondary, culminating in multiple closures over the years. The situation appears to have left authorities clueless as to a proper fix.

Last month (January), both GHS and TSSS were closed to enable fumigation procedures.

A stray dog bit a female educator at the Girls High School on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, as she was entering her classroom.

A dead dog was found beneath the Form 2 area of Thomas Saunders Secondary School on Monday, 24 November, 2024.

In November 2024, the union president, Oswald Robinson, conveyed that they had been informed about a rat infestation at the Kingstown Government School.