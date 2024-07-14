Contractors from Union Island Leading Massive Clean-up Operation

Clean-up efforts begin on Union Island, Mayreau, and Canouan

BRAGSA paying $200 daily for workers in clean up campaign

Clean up efforts in Canouan now at 60 percent

The clean-up efforts in the Southern Grenadines islands of Union Island, Mayreau, and Canouan are well on the way, with three contracts awarded by BRAGSA for the massive undertaking amounting to $22 million in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said on Sunday that two (2) of the awards went to contractors from Union Island.

Two of the individuals are from Union Island. Hutchinson, a well-known contractor, is accompanied by Derek Charles, while the third individual is a contractor from the mainland named John Greaves, who is going to address the cleaning up around government facilities”.

“The other two contractors, for instance, as I have been advised by BRAGSA, are that Hutchinson is dealing with Clifton right up to the learning resource centre, and Derek Charles is dealing with the area from Ashton to Campbell and up into the valley.”.

Gonsalves said he was told that 150 people are already working, and the plan that BRAGSA has is to have 275, including those involved with the administration of the project.

“I think that we need 300 workers, not including those on the administrative side. That’s why I asked for able-bodied men and women to return to Union Island to get involved in the cleanup. This is a big enterprise; the 40-day budget that we have approved, and looking at what is to be done, I think the $22 million plus is likely an underestimate. because this is a huge exercise. So I’m hoping that it won’t take 30 days.”

“In relief, reconstruction, and recovery, we have a favourable gender balance in the workforce. But let me just say, in order to get people to do this and to do it very quickly, BRAGSA says wages plus an allowance with food, and since it’s a hard area in the current circumstances, they are paying $200 a day.”

Gonsalves said that, given the intensive nature of the work, the government can’t pinch money.

“We must exercise caution, but we cannot be overly austere and extend the duration for cleanup, recovery, and reconstruction.”

According to Gonsalves, the cleanup in Canouan is progressing, and as of Friday, he received reports indicating that the cleanup had reached approximately 60%.

“There are teams funded and operating through this structure, which we have established there on Canouan, a similar structure with officials of the state plus activists on the ground, individuals, and other businesses, like, for instance, the marina in the south, where the owner, Mr. Dermot Desmond, has put all his leading personnel and staff, and so on, at his disposal to help with everything”.