Clerk charged with stealing over $1k from pharmacist

Clerk Charged with Theft

On November 7, 2025, police arrested and charged Leswan Stewart, a 21-year-old Clerk of Mckies Hill/ Rockies, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole One Thousand and Seventy-Six dollars and forty-seven cents ($1,076.47) ECC – the property of a 32-year-old Pharmacist of Stubbs.

The offence was committed in Kingstown between 1:53pm and 2:54pm on November 3, 2025. Stewart appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 7, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and to report to the Central Police Station every Thursday between 6AM- 6PM.

Stop notices were placed at all ports of entry, and he was ordered not to leave the country without the permission of the court. The matter was adjourned to July 28, 2026, for trial.