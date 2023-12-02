Climate-Resilient Agriculture Endorsed By Small Island States

On December 1st, at the “Transforming Food Systems in the Face of Climate Change” event at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) Leaders Event at the UN Climate Change Conference (UNCCC) COP 28 in Dubai, the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action was formally announced and endorsed.

Small Island Developing States (SIDS) were also among those who signed the Emirates Declaration, with Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Small Island Climate-related concerns to agriculture in developing countries include harsh weather, flooding, permanent land submersion owing to increasing sea levels, drought, coastal erosion, and other land management difficulties.

Caesar stated in Dubai that the ability of the islands to withstand climate change would determine whether or not they are food secure.

“Our ability to climate-proof our food production system will determine whether we continue to be food secure,” said Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, whose Caribbean nation is a small island developing state and climate-vulnerable country supporting the declaration.

“The attainment of the SDGs by 2030 is intrinsically linked to our success in adopting climate-smart technologies in how we produce our food. This comes at a significant cost, and it is critical that we have a partnership between the public and private sectors regarding joint financing, Caesar told the gathering.

Meanwhile, “The Emirates Declaration is of practical importance to us as it recognises the dual role of the agriculture sector in combating climate change but also our survival as humans,” said Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.

“Over the last few months, we in the Eastern Caribbean have experienced the escalating impact of climate change on our food production. We had record-breaking temperatures from May through October, which resulted in noticeable shortages of commodities such as leafy greens and vegetables. The declaration fosters global collaboration and mobilisation of technology and resources to support not only adaptation but also the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. It is also in line with the OECS’ vision to develop a climate-resilient and smart agricultural sector,” the director stated.