Gonsalves on NDP’s “Descent”

With just four days since the NDP attained government in St Vincent, former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says that the NDP, even at the height of their triumph, has already started its descent.

Gonsalves’ ULP lost governance in a stinging defeat last Thursday, when the NDP romped home to victory 14-1.

Speaking on Saturday for the first time since the election results, Gonsalves said, ‘Descend they will.’

“Believe me, this, at this very height of the NDP, is triumphalism. It is the moment of the start of their descent, and descend they will.”

Gonsalves said the ‘clock of their demise is already ticking’.

“The unravelling usually commences imperceptibly and then becomes a flood of disarray, as the centre cannot hold and things fall apart. History and experience so teach. And in our fast-changing world. The clock of their demise is already ticking.”

Gonsalves, 79, who will assume the role of Opposition leader, said fate and circumstance have conspired to accord him another role.

“Fate, history and circumstance have conspired to accord me another role. I shall, with dignity, duty and love, assume the role of leader of the opposition until propitious circumstances determine otherwise.”

“I have tried this road before. It is not unfamiliar to me. Please be assured that the menace of the years finds and shall find me unafraid.”

Gonsalves said threats of political persecution and political victimisation are already being openly and not so openly ventilated.

“Be assured that active political resistance, peacefully and legally, will meet any such political persecution or victimisation. I can be relied upon to lead such a resistance.”

“I will not yield to injustice, unfairness, bad governance, or the selling out of my country,” Gonsalves said.