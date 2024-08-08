Close to 100 students awarded scholarships by RSVGPF & Partners

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the SVG Police Cooperative Credit Union (SVGPCCU), and the SVG EX-Police Association have awarded scholarships and bursaries to under 100 students who completed the CPEA exam.

The scholarships and bursaries were presented at a ceremony at Kingstown Baptist Church, focusing on “Preparing our youths today for leadership tomorrow and beyond.”

Senior Education Officer Miss Elspeth Adams expressed gratitude for the financial assistance, stating that they are more than just financial assistance; they are a source of hope and a tangible investment in the young of St. Mrs. Kathleen Nanton-Davis, Vice President of the PCCU, praised the organization for being part of the effort and advised the students to continue focused on their academic pursuits.

Commissioner of Police Enville Williams congratulated the students, stating that the police scholarship fund is one of the oldest and largest in SVG, covering two-year attendance at St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.