Close to 1000 persons in Union waiting for homes to be fixed

“There is work to be done,”- PM Gonsalves



Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves declared that Government is intensifying the housing rebuilding efforts on Union Island.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that over the past eight (8) months, the Government has rebuilt or repaired close to 3 thousand houses across the country, and a significant amount of work is still being done in the Southern Grenadines, particularly, Union Island.

Dr. Gonsalves added that with this task, there is still a great need for more skilled men and women to do the work.

Speaking at the National Heroes Day wreath laying ceremony on Friday, the Prime Minister again issued a call for both men and women to join in the rebuilding effort.

“…. there are some abled-bodied persons who am asking you, not to continue to eat the bread of idleness and some, the drink of lethargy, but to get to go and work in helping us rebuild, ordinary workers and those with skills, for the ordinary worker in Union Island, we pay them 135 dollars a day with one meal, the remuneration is much more than here on St. Vincent,” Dr. Gonsalves stressed.

The Prime Minister added that there are approximately 1000 persons whose houses are not yet fixed, for whom the government is providing accommodation and paying utilities. Dr. Gonsalves noted that for 6 months in 2024, this has already cost the Government approximately three (3) million dollars.

Meanwhile, twenty-five (25) members of the Guyana Defence Force- Army Construction Brigade, are expected to arrive in the country soon, to aid in the reconstruction on Union Island.

They are expected to be here for 2-3 months.

The Government estimates that approximately 6 thousand houses are down for repair or construction at an approximate cost of 450 million dollars.