Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers Forecast for the Weekend

An increase in cloud cover is likely during midafternoon Saturday as shallow patches of moisture within the windflow crosses our islands. Relatively fair conditions are likely on Sunday whereas a weak shearline could trigger some showers across SVG along Monday. On Tuesday a mixture of fair and cloudy conditions are forecast with a few showers.

Moderate to fresh (~20-35 km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades are crossing our islands, decreasing gradually across the weekend. Seas are moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.5 m and 1.8 m on the western coasts and between 2.0 m 2.5m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze should also be noticeable across our area during this forecast period, increasing along Sunday.