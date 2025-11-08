CLSS dominates SVG inter-secondary road relay

The Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors are “kings and queens” of the road as they blazed to victory in the 2025 National Lotteries Authority of St. Vincent & The Grenadines Inter Secondary Schools’ road relay on Friday 31 October, 2025.

The warriors dominated the male and female categories, regaining the honour of wearing the title of “Double Champions” which they lost last year in the male divison.

Here are the top results:

Male Division:

Central Leeward Secondary] – 53:06.90

Georgetown Secondary] – 53.39.20

St. Martin’s Secondary] – 55:56.30

Female Division:

Central Leeward Secondary] – 1:06:48.10

Girls’ High School] – 1:13:17.90

Georgetown Secondary] – 1:14:34.40