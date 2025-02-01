CMG Spring Festival Gala Hits 16.6 Billion global engagement

CMG Spring Festival Gala sees record viewership, global engagement

The Spring Festival Gala, an annual celebration produced and broadcast by China Media Group (CMG) and commenced on Tuesday, the eve of the Chinese New Year, set new records for real-time live broadcast viewership on domestic new media platforms and global audience engagement, preliminary data showed.

Themed “Year of the Snake, Keep Your Spirit Awake,” the hours-long television extravaganza featured a dazzling array of singing and dancing, opera, comedy sketches, martial arts and other performances, offering an audiovisual feast to viewers tuning in from around the world.

The real-time live broadcast viewership and interaction for the Spring Festival Gala on domestic new media platforms set new records, with viewership count for both live streaming and on-demand streaming reaching 2.817 billion, an increase of 690 million year on year.

The live broadcast of the gala on vertical screens garnered 496 million views, rising 18.09 percent from the same period last year. The number of live stream viewers reached 286 million, marking a 14.4 percent year-on-year increase.

The social media engagement with the topic of the Spring Festival Gala reached 16.6 billion, 550 million more than the same period last year.

Multiple foreign-language channels and new media platforms targeting overseas audiences simultaneously broadcast and covered the Spring Festival Gala, achieving a global reach of over 1.59 billion and 520 million overseas video views, respectively.

The live broadcast on the overseas social media platform of CCTV. com hit a new high of 73.37 million views, a 21.39 percent increase over the same period last year.

Japan’s leading video sharing platform, Niconico, streamed the gala live for the tenth consecutive year, drawing over 101,000 viewers to tune in this year.

A total of 3,508 public screens in 136 cities across 87 countries worldwide broadcast or promoted the Spring Festival Gala.