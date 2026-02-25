CMO must apologize & resign for COVID missteps

CMO Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache should Apologize and Resign

A top health official who gave horrible medical advice to citizens, with no sense of remorse after four years, should resign, even if an inexcusably lax new government fails to discipline her. St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ CMO, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, failed in her duty to properly advise the nation during the corona virus ‘pandemic.’ A quick search informs us that, among other things, this senior executive officer has a grave responsibility of overseeing the health operations of a country’s health care system. The CMO did a very poor job at this.

When the callous Gonsalves-led government implemented anti-conscience draconian rules that put hundreds of workers on the breadline, the Prime Minister pointed to her as trusted advisor of the measures. She advised that unvaccinated workers should not be in the workplace. The government claimed that the purpose of these rules was to “prevent, control, contain and suppress the risk of the spread of the coronavirus-disease 2019 in public bodies; and protect the health and safety of employees.” How does sending home hundreds of healthy workers fulfil that aim? How does mandating a jab that was not tested for transmissibility ensure that? Did our Vincentian health officials know more about the injection than the very manufacturers? When manufacturers put warning signs about myocarditis in their package inserts, our health officials were touting the “safe and effective” mantra.

Also, wasn’t the CMO aware of breakthrough cases- vaccinated persons who were contracting the virus- even before the mandate was implemented? Why did Dr. Keizer-Beache downplay citizens’ reasonable concerns of adverse reactions from the jab? A top Pfizer official, Janine Small admitted during a European Parliament hearing in 2022 that the vaccine company did not know if the jab prevented transmission before it was put on the market.

Citizens begged the Ministry of Health to research reporting systems like VAERS and the British yellow card systems and VigiAccess which were constantly being updated with adverse events from the different jabs. Keizer-Beache and her team appeared unconcerned. They seemed satisfied to slavishly follow WHO and CARPHA. The CMO continually urged citizens to get vaccinated, asserting that the injection stopped transmission. In one facebook live on behalf the ministry, she urged:

“…We need to understand that we need not to get infected in the first place because of the constraints and how it affects the entire society…so we don’t want to get infected in the first place and that’s why we need to be vaccinated to prevent the infections…”

Again, where was the evidence-based science for the claim that jab was preventing infection and transmission? What kind of research was the health team doing? Certainly not rigorous investigation to properly inform the populace.

Some Vincentians ignorantly trusted her advice but were sorely disappointed. Some are suffering today from injuries and have died from diseases like cancers, cardiac arrests after taking the jabs. Loretta Richards, a former secondary school teacher, shared her story publicly before her death in January 2024. She said she knew that the jab was “killing” her. Loretta stated that she “was diagnosed with bone marrow aplasia” and that she “ knew that the so-called covid-19 vaccine was responsible for the destruction of her bone marrow.”

In a court affidavit, the CMO “admitted” that a 55-year old woman died after taking the jab. Part of her affidavit stated “……one person who died in January 2022 and who had progressive weakness which may have been due to serious adverse effects following vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine…” The CMO meandering and attempt in that affidavit to still defend her darling “vaccines” did not change the reality that the woman was killed by the jab. Family member and medical certificate present facts that the CMO omitted in her affidavit. In a recent recently published book, I Do Not Consent- The Vincentian chapter of the covid-19 plandemic, that I co-authored with my husband, we gave full disclosure.

Almost five years have passed, and Vincentians have not received an apology for all that callous disregard for citizens genuine concerns. This is not right. The people must hold Keizer-Beache accountable. She should not be allowed to continue business as usual without a proper public apology.