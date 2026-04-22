Co-op cable with Eutelsat launches DTH across the Caribbean

Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announced a new partnership with Co-op Cable, introducing an expanded direct-to-home (DTH) and connectivity offering across the Caribbean using the EUTELSAT 65 West A (E65WA) satellite.

With this initiative, Co-op Cable is enhancing its service portfolio to deliver bundled television and internet services, combining high-quality satellite TV distribution with advanced GEObased connectivity. The solution is designed to address the growing demand for reliable entertainment and broadband services across the region, particularly in areas where traditional infrastructure remains limited.

This collaboration reinforces EUTELSAT 65° West A as a strategic platform for video services in Latin America and the Caribbean, enabling operators to scale efficiently while ensuring consistent service quality across geographically diverse markets.

By leveraging Eutelsat’s GEO infrastructure, Co-op Cable will expand its reach to households and hospitality providers, contributing to broader efforts to bridge the digital divide in the Caribbean by extending connectivity to remote and underserved communities.

José Ignacio González-Núñez, Senior Vice President (SVP) Americas Video Business Unit at Eutelsat, said: “This partnership with Co-op Cable highlights the versatility of our GEO infrastructure to support both video and connectivity services. By combining DTH television with broadband capabilities, we are enabling operators to deliver more value to their customers while expanding access to essential digital services across the Caribbean.”

Richard Rawlins, CEO of Co-Op Cable Inc., added: “Our partnership with Eutelsat on the 65 West platform has been transformative for Co-op Cable and the communities we serve across the Caribbean. Through this collaboration, we are delivering high-quality satellite television to homes and hospitality providers throughout the region, bringing world-class content to markets that have historically been underserved. As we look ahead, we are excited to be working with Eutelsat to extend this partnership beyond video into satellite broadband, with the goal of bridging the digital divide in the Caribbean by delivering affordable, reliable internet connectivity to even the most remote communities. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long and impactful relationship”.