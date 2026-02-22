Coast Guard confirms no fatalities in Brighton/Bequia boat incident

All Individuals Accounted for Following Maritime Incident

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, through its SVG Coast Guard Service, advises the public that all persons involved in the maritime incident reported off the Brighton Salt Pond/Bequia area on the evening of February 21, 2026 have been accounted for.

Preliminary information indicates that the vessel experienced mechanical difficulties. All occupants were subsequently confirmed safe. One adult male was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for medical attention as a precaution.

The RSVGPF acknowledges the concern generated by initial reports and assures the public that there were no fatalities associated with this incident.

Members of the public are reminded to continue exercising caution at sea, particularly during periods of unsettled marine conditions.

Further updates will be provided if necessary.