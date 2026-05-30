Coast Guard mounts desperate rescue mission for Park Hill Youth

A routine swim with friends has triggered a frantic search against time off the shores of Colonarie today, May 30.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard is currently navigating severe environmental hazards in a race against time to locate a local youth following a suspected drowning incident.

The missing young man, known to his peers simply as “Calderman,” is a resident of Park Hill. The casual outing turned tragic earlier this afternoon when he disappeared in the water, prompting a distress call and missing person report at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Rescue operations are facing immense, compounding challenges. The Coast Guard’s recovery efforts are being heavily restricted by a combination of deteriorating weather conditions and fiercely rough seas.

Further complicating the search is the presence of a hazardous ground reef in the Colonarie coastal waters, which makes navigating the area particularly dangerous for responders.

As emergency teams continue to scour the turbulent waters, Calderman’s friends who were swimming with him when he vanished are actively cooperating with the police to assist in the ongoing investigation.

At the time of reporting, rescue crews have been unable to locate or retrieve the young man.