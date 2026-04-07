Coballt racquet sports academy holds inaugural cup

The Coballt Racquet Sports Academy marked its first year of operation in spectacular fashion by hosting the inaugural Coballt Cup on Saturday, March 28th, 2026. The tournament, which was sanctioned by the SVG Tennis Association, focused exclusively on doubles matchplay and brought together a wide range of talent, from budding five-year-olds to experienced competitive adults.

The event was divided into three distinct categories based on skill level—Rookie, Challenger, and Advanced—providing a platform for players of all backgrounds to showcase their energy and dedication.

In the Rookie category, designed for beginners aged 5 to 12 playing on a three-quarter court, the duo of Nathaniel Sheen and Taien Harry delivered a flawless performance. They finished with a perfect 5-0 record, winning every match in the group stage with a 4-0 scoreline to secure first place. Elaina Grant and Shenia Edwards followed in second with a strong 4-1 record.

The Challenger category, featuring intermediate players, saw Martin Sheen and Cody Ince emerge victorious. After topping Group B with a 3-0 record, they faced Group A winners Rio Marks-Dasent and Tarrell McNicholls in the final, clinching the title with a 4-0 victory.

The day culminated in a highly anticipated Advanced final, which pitted former junior stars Miguel Francis and Arnel Horne against current junior standouts Jaiden Bowens and Angello Morgan. In a shift from the tournament’s standard “short set” format, the final was played as a full set to six games. In a tightly contested battle that went down to the wire, Francis and Horne secured a 7-5 win to claim the top prize.

Head Coach Taj Ballantyne and Administrator Sebastian Cyrus expressed their pride in the academy’s growth over the last 12 months, noting that the event was a testament to the passion and dedication of their junior and senior players.

“Celebrating this milestone is a testament to our team’s hard work and discipline,” the academy leadership stated, extending gratitude to the coaches, parents, and supporters who brought their energy to the inaugural cup.

The success of the Coballt Cup was made possible through the support of several local entities, including the Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Ryan’s Wholesale, All Athletes Inc., and the National Lotteries Authority, among others. As the academy enters its second year, the organizers remain committed to investing in the future of tennis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.