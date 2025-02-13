Cocaine shipment from SVG to Thailand seized by U.S Customs

47 pounds of Cocaine from St Vincent worth $361,200 seized in Puerto Rico.

A shipment of over 47 pounds of cocaine, which originated from St Vincent and was destined for Thailand, was seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Puerto Rico.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), 51 hair conditioner jars contained the cocaine. The estimated value of the seized contraband is $361,200.

On Jan. 28, during package inspection operations at the FedEx cargo facilities at the Rafael Hernandez Airport, CBP officers selected a package for further inspection.

A non-intrusive X-ray machine revealed anomalies on a package with 59 jars of hair conditioner.

A physical inspection revealed that a white powder in a vacuum-sealed pouch filled 51 of the jars. The US Border Agency reported that the powder tested positive for cocaine properties.

“Our CBP officers continue their vigilance at the Express Consignment Cargo Facilities and effectively employ their experience combined with available technology to detect and deter smuggling activities exploiting the supply chain,” said Carlos Nieves, Port Director for the Mayaguez-Aguadilla Port of Entry.