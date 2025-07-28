Festival Emancipation & Victimization

As we approach Emancipation weekend, a time meant to reflect on the struggles and triumphs of our ancestors, to celebrate liberation, and to uplift our people; it’s ironic and disheartening that I find myself needing to speak out about the very opposite: victimization, political interference, and the silent suppression of free enterprise in North Leeward.

Just days ago, Minister Carlos James, our area representative and the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture- publicly announced that his ministry will host the biggest cricket festival in the Caribbean over the Emancipation weekend. A grand celebration of culture, sport, and, supposedly, freedom. But beneath the glamor of this state-sponsored spectacle lies a darker truth, a truth I’ve had to live through.

What Is Emancipation, Really?

Emancipation is not a word to be tossed around lightly. It is the symbol of a people’s fight for justice, dignity, and self-determination. Emancipation is about breaking chains, both physical and systemic. Yet, in 2025, it seems those chains have simply changed form, from shackles of iron to shackles of political oppression.

Brunch on the Beach: A Celebration Turned Battle

In April, I applied, two full months in advance for permission to host Brunch on the Beach at the Cumberland Recreational Facility. This event was designed to change the face of entertainment in North Leeward: an elegant, high-quality experience with community impact at its core. I followed the proper channels, submitted the necessary paperwork, and waited.

And waited.

Unlike the previous year when approval came swiftly, this time I was met with silence. I reached out repeatedly to the Parks and Beaches Authority. Each time, the response was the same: “We don’t have an answer yet.”

I began to suspect that politics was at play, particularly after I accepted a DJ gig on Dr. Kishore Shallow’s political platform. When I respectfully messaged Minister James directly to bring attention to the delay, I was ignored. A mutual colleague later told me his response was, “That’s not a message to send to the area representative.” A professional and respectful message, deemed inappropriate. Why?

I reached out to others close to him, hoping reason would prevail. But nothing changed. The week before the event, I personally visited the National Parks office, only to be told the request was denied because my flyer listed the venue before permission was granted, even though I submitted the request two months prior, and even though the name used (“Cumberland Beach Lawn”) was only a public-friendly version of the official site name.

Eventually, I was told the issue was “above” the Parks Department and I should go to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism. At this point, it was clear: this wasn’t a bureaucratic delay. It was a political maneuver. And it was personal.

A Cabinet Meeting Over a Flyer?

On June 11th, four days before the event! I was invited to Cabinet for a meeting with Minister James. Since when is it standard for a promoter to require Cabinet-level discussion for a simple yes or no? Initially, I declined, but one of my event partners went. Eventually, I joined them.

In the meeting, Minister James claimed the venue was denied due to engineering concerns caused by Hurricane Beryl. If this were true, why wasn’t it said from the beginning? Why drag me along for two months? Why was the site still open daily to locals and tourists?

The truth was painfully obvious: I was being punished. For having my own voice. For not playing political puppet. And at the end of this 45-minute meeting, what was the final ask? For me to support the comrade.

Let me be clear: I was born with pride and purpose. I don’t owe my loyalty to any political party. I owe it to the people of North Leeward and the God I serve.

Green Light… After Humiliation

The day after the Cabinet meeting, I was suddenly granted permission, with the demand that all fees be paid that same day. Last-minute, high-pressure, stressful. But by God’s grace, we moved forward with Brunch on the Beach.

Freedom Isn’t Just a Word

So I ask, what is emancipation if not the right to operate freely without fear or political sabotage? Is this a new era of colonial behavior, where the gatekeepers of opportunity punish those who dare to stand on their own?

I’d rather lose my investments than my dignity. I’d rather be sidelined than silenced. Let this be clear: I will never bow to oppression, no matter how sophisticated or disguised it may be.

My fight is not just for my event! it’s for every young person trying to make a difference without a political leash. Until we address this toxic culture, emancipation will remain a hollow celebration.

Let the record show: I stood up.

And I’ll do it again.