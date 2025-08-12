Fugitive who visited SVG is arrested in Oman, extradited to Canada

A three-year investigation by Vancouver Police has led to the arrest of international fugitive Cody Casey, who once spent several months in Queens Drive, St Vincent, while on the run.

Casey cut off his ankle tag and fled Canada while on bail in April 2022, sparking a Vancouver Police investigation that spanned 14 countries.

He was arrested in the Middle East on 5 October 2024 by the Royal Oman Police and returned to Canada in early May following a six-month extradition process.

“This was a complex, multi-jurisdictional investigation that required extraordinary collaboration and perseverance,” said Inspector Phil Heard, commanding officer of the Vancouver Police Department’s Organised Crime Section. “We are grateful to our partners across Canada and abroad, including the RCMP, the Bolo Program, and the Royal Oman Police, for their unwavering support in bringing Cody Casey back to face justice.”

Casey was initially charged in 2020 with 17 criminal offences, including the production and trafficking of fentanyl, and numerous firearms-related charges, following an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.

He was released on bail but disappeared on April 10, 2022—just weeks before his scheduled trial—after removing his ankle bracelet.

VPD worked with multiple domestic and international agencies to pursue leads in 14 different countries. Casey was named Canada’s third most wanted person by the BOLO Program, which announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Persistence and international cooperation led investigators to Oman, where Casey was ultimately arrested. Coordinated efforts by Vancouver Police, the RCMP, the Government of Canada, and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, resulted in his extradition from Oman to Canada.

“We have a duty to bring fugitives to justice. There can be no safe haven for those trying to evade the law,” says Liam Price, RCMP’s Director General, International Special Services. “RCMP Federal Policing collaborates with police across Canada and around the world to ensure that individuals who commit serious crimes are held accountable.”

Max Langlois, Executive Director of the Bolo Program, says Casey’s arrest was the result of careful collaboration between multiple agencies.

“Cody Casey would never have been located and arrested in Oman without the resolve and intrepid work of VPD Sergeant Danielle Brock. Sergeant Brock worked tirelessly for years to ensure that justice would be served in this case,” says Langlois. “Second, without the network and determination of RCMP Staff Sergeant Anthony Egeileh, our Liaison Officer in the United Arab Emirates, Cody Casey would have never been arrested.”