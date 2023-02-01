Colicia Mingo elected president of SVG Pharmaceutical Association

St Vincent and the Grenadines Pharmaceutical Association (SVGPA Inc), on the 30st January 2023 elected a new executive committee to handle the affairs of the association for the next two years. The executive committee comprise pharmacists from both private and public sectors. The members are:

Ms. Colicia Mingo – President

Ms. Stephern Lewis – Vice-President

Ms. Kemesha Nanton – Secretary

Ms. Onika Gittens – Treasurer

Ms. Lisa Licorish – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Mrs. Tricia De Shong – Committee Member Ms. Judith Sayers – Committee Member