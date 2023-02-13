Colin Graham falls ill on live radio

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines opposition party talk show host, Colin Graham, is now seeking medical attention after he collapsed on air on Monday, February 13.

The New Times Programme, which Graham was hosting when he fell ill, has been put on hold, while he gets medical care at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The party leader, Godwin Friday, and other officials have rushed to be by Graham’s side.

According to reports, while Graham was speaking, he suddenly slumped in his chair.

Douglas DeFreitas, the radio station owner, was alerted due to screams emanating from the workers via the live microphone.

The opposition party radio programme is aired from the studios of Nice Radio.

This page will be updated.