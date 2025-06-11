Collin Butler brings Caribbean humor to life at book launch

Collin D. Butler Unveils Island Adventure Caribbean Tales

On the evening of June 8, 2025 Caribbean storyteller Collin D. Butler officially launched his enchanting new children’s book, Island Adventure: Caribbean Tales, at a lively event hosted at Fischer’s Cove Beach Hotel in The Valley, Virgin Gorda BVI. The occasion drew families, fans, and literary lovers to enjoy an evening of culture, creativity, and community.

The launch event, held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, featured a dynamic live reading of a story from the book, followed by a lighthearted comedy performed by Collin bringing Caribbean humor and heart to life . Guests were treated to delightful local tea and scones, all while soaking up the laid‑back atmosphere of Fischer’s Cove .

Families were invited to join in the fun, with the evening live‑streamed to reach supporters across the islands via Facebook . Attendees described the gathering as a vibrant blend of literature, laughter, and Caribbean warmth.

Island Adventure: Caribbean Tales, published on February 10, 2025, by Hemingway Publishers, is a 29 story collection celebrating the beauty, folklore, and life lessons of Caribbean islands—including tales set in St. Vincent, St. Martin, the Grenadines, and the Bahamas as well as our BVI. Collin’s mission—through his writing, comedy, and visual art—is to ignite joy, cultural pride, and environmental stewardship in young readers across the region.

“This book launch is more than a celebration—it’s an invitation for families to reconnect with our shared island heritage in a way that’s fun, meaningful, and unforgettable,” said Butler. “I hope Island Adventure inspires children to cherish their roots and the wonders of the Caribbean.”

About the Author

Collin D. Butler grew up in St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Toetoa, BVI and has become a beloved cultural icon across the Caribbean. In addition to writing, he is known for his comedic performances under the brand Skylarking with Collin and his art brand, Phemie’s Art Creations .

Island Adventure: Caribbean Tales is available now on Amazon as well as at That’s The Spirit in Tortola and Virgin Gorda