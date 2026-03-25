Two killed in separate incidents: Homicide toll 10

Man Shot and Killed in Lowmans Hill

Law enforcement authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have launched investigations into two fatal shootings, bringing the nation’s total number of homicides to ten (10) for the year 2026.

Police confirmed to the St Vincent Times on Wednesday night that a shooting occurred in Lowmans Hill, leaving one man dead.

The deceased in this incident has been identified as Collis Charles. Charles was shot and killed in the Burgin area of Lowmans Hill.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, the body of 41-year-old Sebastian John was discovered inside a residence in the Ottley Hall community.

According to early reports, John’s body bore apparent bullet wounds.

Authorities are actively investigating both incidents.