Colombia launches version 2 of biometrically secured digital ID

Colombia launches digital identity 2.0

Colombia has released the second iteration of its biometrically secured digital identity, which includes additional digital services for the country’s residents. according to biometricupdate.com

According to a statement, the National Civil Registry of Colombia (RNEC) hired 3,000 more personnel to complete the process of digitising 74 million civil records.

“Colombians, be proud,” Registrar General Alexander Vega Rocha writes. “Other documents will be stored in the digital folder.” Because they save time and money, new digital services revolutionise our society and improve Colombians’ quality of life.”

Four additional functions are included in the revised digital ID, which is available as a mobile app. According to El Pais, this includes identification, virtual transactions using facial biometrics and PINs, receiving notifications from public and financial institutions, and receiving, verifying, and digitally signing documents from public and private entities.

With the assistance of its partner Idemia, the National Registry Office began testing facial authentication with numerous banks in May. As of March, the digital ID system had 1.8 million registered users, with a goal of reaching 10 million by the end of 2023. Colombian ex-pats in the United States and digital nomads in Colombia can also obtain the ID.

The National Digital Agency, administered by the Ministry of Technology and Telecommunications (MINTIC), initiated the initiative in 2020.