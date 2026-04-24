Colonaire gets waste bins under SVGCMEMS Project

SVG COASTAL AND MARINE ECOSYSTEMS MANAGEMENT INSTALLS BINS AT COLONAIRE

Monday, 20th April 2026 – Residents of the community of Colonaire, along with students of the George Stephens Senior Secondary School, were present for the installation of three waste bins on Friday, 17 April 2026.

The bins, provided under the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Management Strengthening Project (SVGCMEMS), were installed to enhance solid waste management within the community and to reduce the adverse effects of pollution on sea turtle nesting sites.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the management of coastal and marine ecosystems in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The SVGCMEMS Project continues to encourage the community of Colonaire to collectively adopt environmentally responsible practices, with a view to reducing pollution and fostering a more sustainable future.

The SVGCMEMS Project is a Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines initiative, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in the amount of US$3.65 million and implemented by the World Bank over a five-year period (April 2022–2027).

Locally, the Project is managed by the Sustainable Development Unit (SDU) within the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture. Its primary objective is to strengthen the management of coastal and marine ecosystems in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thereby contributing to the long-term protection and resilience of the nation’s marine and coastal resources.