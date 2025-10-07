Colonaire Hairdresser charged after threatening teacher with scissors

Hairdresser Charged with Assault and Possession of an Offensive Weapon

On October 6, 2025, police arrested and charged Zoenell Joseph, a 29-year-old Hairdresser of Colonaire, with the offences of Assault and Possession of an Offensive Weapon.

According to the investigations, the accused, without lawful excuse, had in her possession one (1) pair of scissors in a public place.

She was also charged with assaulting a 31-year-old Teacher of the same address by pushing the scissors towards her face, with intent to commit the offence of “Wounding.”

The offences were committed in Colonaire on October 6, 2025. Joseph was granted station bail in the sum of $1,700.00 ECC with one surety. She is expected to appear before the Colonarie Magistrate Court on October 9, 2025, to answer the charges.