The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigation Department has formally charged John Esteban Ariza Hernandez, 23 years a Colombian national, staying at Blackman Road, Maxwell, Christ Church for the following offence:

Hernandez appeared before Magistrate Deidre Mckenna in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 23rd January, 2025. He has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Thursday, March 20th,2025