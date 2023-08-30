On Tuesday, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Ralph Gonsalves expressed his lack of knowledge on any developments pertaining to the departure of Colin John from his position as commissioner of police. Gonsalves firmly asserted that Colin John has not tendered his resignation, as it does not align with his personal interests.

According to a story published by the local newspaper Searchlight on August 24, it was revealed by several sources that C.O.P. Colin John would be leaving his position in the near future.

On Tuesday, Gonsalves rejected the aforementioned.

“First and foremost, when you are the commissioner of police, You can stay, resign, or seek early retirement if you haven’t reached retirement age. People have told me that the commissioner of police has quit. Would you leave and forfeit your pension if you’ve worked for the government your entire life and are 55 years old? It simply does not make sense. I’m not aware of anything touching Colin John’s resignation as commissioner of police, and I can state unequivocally that Colin John has not quit because it is not in his best interests. You only have to know the rules.”

According to Gonsalves, John has reached a stage in his life where he could consider the possibility of early retirement. However, Gonsalves did not confirm or deny if John has made such a request.

“Secondly, he is of an age where he can request early retirement.” I’m not going to comment on whether the commissioner of police has or has not requested early retirement, but keep in mind that if you request early retirement and any public official, the Public Service Commission, and in this case, the Police Service Commission, must concur, must say yes, I’m not aware of any such matter.”

“I’m not going to confirm or deny whether the commissioner of police has indicated orally or in writing his request for early retirement, but I explained it because the question was posed as if there’s some fait accompli about something that I’m not aware of.”

Gonsalves asserted that in the event that such emerges, or if such an occasion arises, the nation will be duly informed. Nevertheless, now, there exists no pronouncement to be disseminated.