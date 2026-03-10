Olympic committee donates trees to boost school agriculture programs

Commonwealth Day Tree Donations to North Leeward Schools

In celebration of Commonwealth Day, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines National Olympic Committee partnered with Garden Care Plus to donate fruit trees to two local secondary schools.

This initiative aims to bolster the agricultural curricula at Troumaca Ontario and Petit Bordel, providing students with practical resources for their studies.

During the handover ceremony, Dr. Kishore Shallow highlighted the vital role of farming in the national economy and urged the youth to pursue professional careers within the sector.

Key representatives from the donor organizations and school faculty attended the event to emphasize the value of community collaboration.

By integrating these plants into the campus environment, the organizers hope to foster a greater appreciation for food security and sustainable development among the younger generation.

The event underscores a collective commitment to nation-building through the intersection of education and environmental stewardship.