Communiqué of the 75th Meeting of the OECS Authority

The Seventy-Fifth Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority was held virtually on August 2, 2024, under the Chairmanship of Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

The Opening Ceremony featured remarks by the outgoing Chairman of the OECS Authority, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis; the incoming Chairman, Hon. Philip J. Pierre; and the Director General of the OECS Commission, His Excellency Dr. Didacus Jules. ​

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Pierre outlined the main priorities that will drive his Chairmanship of the OECS Authority for the upcoming year. ​

“Over the course of my Chairmanship, I intend to steer our efforts towards progressing these basic elements of the Union that are yet incomplete relating to hassle-free travel, movement of people, free circulation of goods, enhanced competitiveness of our businesses, and the free movement of capital. There is no doubt that the revised treaty intended for us to harness our human resources effectively so that together we may confront the challenges of lack of natural resources.

In charting the way forward, we need to build on the progress made in the development of our people. We must put people first to ensure their dignity, mental, physical and economic well-being.”

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis and outgoing Chairman of the OECS Authority, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew in his address reflected the shared commitment to sustainable development for the people of the OECS region.

“The work of development is never done. It is an enduring commitment of every generation and all citizens, especially those entrusted with leadership. We are proud members of the OECS united by a common history and a commitment to a common cause. Together we have solidified a robust foundation for the future and together we are poised to build up on this groundwork. ​ In these challenging times, I am filled with confidence that our joint endeavours will propel the OECS toward a future defined by prosperity, innovation, and sustainability.”

In his remarks, Director General Dr. Didacus Jules spoke to the several critical challenges that confront the OECS at this time in addition to the susceptibility to climate change and environmental instability dramatically demonstrated by the destruction of Hurricane Beryl.

“The drums of war reverberate even in our own peaceful corners and its consequences are far-reaching – from disruption of global trade and supply chains to spiralling prices. The economies of our member states are heavily dependent on tourism, which, as we have experienced, is highly susceptible to global shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent pandemic has exposed the fragility of our public health systems. While we have made commendable strides in vaccination and healthcare delivery, ongoing threats such as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and potential future pandemics necessitate a strengthened and more resilient healthcare framework. ​ The digital divide, exacerbated by the pandemic, has highlighted the need for equitable access to technology and education to ensure that no one is left behind. The rise of gangs and the increase in violence in our societies also point to the failure of our education systems to cultivate positive mentalities, socially caring attitudes, and the capacity to learn to live together.”

In the main, the meeting focused on, inter alia:

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (a) Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) Budget

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (b) Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) Update

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (c) OECS Commission Operational Matters – OECS Work Programme ​ ​ and Budget (Triennium 2024/2027)

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (d) Regional Integration Matters

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (e) Food and Agricultural Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy Update

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (f) Implementation of the OECS Development Strategy (ODS) Update

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (g) Sustainable Tourism Policy (Update)

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (h) Eastern Caribbean Liaison Services (ECLS) – Vision Paper, Beyond ​ Farm Workers

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (i) ​ 7th Sitting of the OECS Assembly (Update)

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (j) ​ Small Island Developing States (SIDS) 4 Conference (Update)

a. Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) Budget

Heads of Government received a presentation on the budget and operational matters pertinent to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court by Chief Justice (Ag.), Hon. Mario Michel. The discussion outlined the benefits of new approaches for the continued functions of the Court. ​ Plans for the implementation of a public awareness campaign were also highlighted. The Acting Chief Justice also expressed gratitude for the progress made towards accessing a new headquarters facilitated by the Government of Saint Lucia.

b. Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) Update

The Director General of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Anthony Whittier, provided an update on the progress towards restoring category one status and urged member states to approve and publish the new regulations that would bring us back in compliance for the restoration of that status.

Appreciation was expressed to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for providing a new headquarters for the institution. ​

c. OECS Commission Operational Matters – OECS Work Programme and Budget (Triennium 2024/2027)

A new triennium work programme and budget for the OECS Commission for 2024 to 2027 was presented for the approval of the Authority. The report highlighted the work programme approach in the context of the five strategic priorities developed to provide value for Member States in coordination with Development Partners. The five strategic priorities are to Accelerate Regional Integration, Reinvent the Economy, Value the Environment, Build Resilience and Advance Equity and Inclusion. ​

d. Regional Integration Matters

OECS Heads of Government and their representatives received several updates regarding the establishment of the OECS Customs Union and Free Circulation of Goods, the Free Movement of Persons Regime and Implementation of Relevant Legislative Framework and an update on the Economic Affairs Council held virtually on June 11, 2024. The Authority noted the progress made towards the full implementation of the Free Movement of Persons Regime. ​ ​

e. Food and Agricultural Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy Update

The Authority received an update on the 10-year strategy following discussions at the 8th Council of Ministers for Agriculture held in Montserrat on 17th May 2024. ​ The presentation highlighted the Status of the OECS Food and Nutrition Security Centre (FNSC), OECS Agriculture Desk Initiatives and Key FAST Strategy Initiatives financed by the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) RIGHT Programme. ​

f. Implementation of the OECS Development Strategy (ODS) Update

Heads of Government were updated on the Action framework that was adopted at the 3rd EAC meeting. ​

g. Sustainable Tourism Policy Update

The OECS Commission, with funding support from the World Bank Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) project, is currently working on updating the OECS Common Tourism Policy,

h. Eastern Caribbean Liaison Services (ECLS) – Vision Paper, Beyond Farm Workers

An update on the current challenges and opportunities of the ECLS programme was presented to the Authority together with a proposed 3-year vision plan that would result in a major increase in employment opportunities in new areas of work. The opportunity to use the programme to also ensure the transfer of technology and mastering new skills was emphasized.

i. 7th Sitting of the OECS Assembly Update

Approval was given for the convening of the 7th Sitting of the OECS Assembly in September or October under the theme of regional integration. ​ It is intended that the free circulation of goods bills will be presented and debated at this sitting.

j. Small Island Developing States (SIDS) 4 Conference Update

An overview on the outcome of the SIDS 4 Conference held in Antigua and Barbuda in May 2024 was presented to the Authority. ​ The presentation highlighted the establishment of the SIDS Centre of Excellence located in Antigua and Barbuda, including the Global Data Hub, the Innovation and Technology Mechanism, the Island Investment Forum, and the Debt Sustainability Support Service Initiative. ​ The Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS) – a Renewed Declaration for Resilient Prosperity was featured. ​ The Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda were commended on the seamless hosting and facilitation of the SIDS4 Conference. ​

Other matters discussed at the meeting included:

Global Port Holdings Presentation – Global Ports Holding is the world’s largest cruise port operator, managing 32 ports in 19 countries across Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, North America, and North Africa and serving over 20 million passengers annually. The Chairman Mr. Mehmet Kutman was invited to present to the meeting of the Heads, an update on recent major international developments and their investments in the Caribbean.

The OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules updated the Authority on the plans for the accession of Saint Martin which is now expected to be convened from 14 – 16th November 2024. ​ The next meeting of the OECS Authority is expected to be held in Saint Martin during the accession. ​

ATTENDANCE

Heads of Government in Attendance:

Hon. Philip J Pierre – Prime Minister of Saint Lucia & Chairman of the OECS Authority

Hon. Gaston Browne – Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda

Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit – Prime Minister of Dominica

Hon. Dickon Mitchell – Prime Minister of Grenada

Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew – Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis

Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves – Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Hon Dr. Ellis Webster, Premier of Anguilla

Head of Government Absent (with apologies):

Hon. Ary Chalus, President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe

Hon. Serge Letchimy – President, Executive Council of the Territorial Authority of Martinique

Hon. Natalio Wheatley, Premier of the British Virgin Islands

Hon. Easton Farrell, Premier, Montserrat

Other Delegates: