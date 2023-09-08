“In its preparation to receive the cohorts for the 2023-2024 academic year, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) provided early academic advising to prospective students in the last week of August. Students met with academic advisors from across the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (DASGS). This year, academic advising allowed students to meet with our experienced lecturers to plan their academic journey and select the right program of study based on their grades and career aspirations.

Now, as the College gears up for an unforgettable Orientation Week 2023 from Monday, 11 September to Friday, 15 September 2023, students can look forward to an enriching and informative start to their academic journey. The week-long event will feature a range of activities designed to foster a sense of belonging and to help students transition smoothly into college life.

The week will begin with a General Assembly on Monday, 11 September 2023, where students will receive a warm welcome from College officials. In addition, each department, division and faculty will set up information booths to provide students with a holistic view of the College as well as the opportunity to learn more about the roles of departments such as the Registry and IT Services. Students will also have the chance to win exciting prizes including SVGCC Tuition Scholarships.

Following the General Assembly, students will participate in three days of divisional and program-specific orientation activities. During this time, they will complete essential orientation tasks such as paying their registration fees, officially enrolling as students into the College, and meeting their Dean, Deputy Dean and Lecturers. Students will also participate in activities that will allow them to familiarize themselves with the structure of the college. These activities include a library orientation and guided tours of their divisional campuses.

The week will culminate on Friday, 15 September 2023 with “Let’s Vibe”, a Freshers Fun Day. This day, which is open only to SVGCC students, faculty and staff, promises to be an enjoyable and unforgettable experience where students can unwind, socialize with their peers, participate in various fun activities and kickstart their academic journey on a high note.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College is committed to nurturing a supportive and inclusive community for all students. We look forward to welcoming our new students on September 11, 2023.”