Community Unites for Gospel Concert to Promote Crime Prevention

PAN AGAINST CRIME (PAC) GOSPEL CONCERT IN THE VALLEY

The Pan against Crime Committee (PAC) in collaboration with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP), and the churches in the Vermont Valley will host a Gospel Concert on Sunday 2nd June 2024 at Cole’s Gap in Vermont, commencing at 5:00 p.m.

The Pan against Crime initiative was conceptualized by Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security in conjunction with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. It was launched on February 20, 2008, with the primary objective of using the steel pan instrument to engage young people to steer them away from criminal activities.

During the concert, there will be praise and worship by a combined worship team, and the participating churches will perform solos, duets, poems, and instrumentals. Genesis and Epic Steel Orchestras will perform on pan. Pastor Hollis Browne of the Vermont Seventh Day Adventist Church will deliver a sermonette and Bishop Johnny Malcolm of the Mount Moriah Divine House of Prayer will offer a prayer for the nation’s youths.

Remarks will be delivered by the Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Enville Williams, and a representative from the Ministry of National Security.

The Police Band will provide back-up music.

A cordial invitation is extended to the members of the public and the media to attend and bring coverage of the event.