A comprehensive global health network must include Taiwan: Support Taiwan’s participation in the WHO mechanisms

Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan expressed her sincere appreciation to the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the strong words from Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince in the 78th WHA, urging inclusion of Taiwan in WHO mechanisms. Taiwan has been prevented from participating in WHO—the foremost global health cooperation body—due to China’s continued distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1. However, neither of these resolutions mentions Taiwan or declares that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China. Therefore, these resolutions have no power to confer upon the PRC any right to represent Taiwan in WHO.

Achievements between Taiwan & SVG in healthcare cooperation

As we continue to share our experiences, Taiwan works closely with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to enhance the public health as the following achivements:

Construction of Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital (AVACH)

This flagship project underscores Taiwan’s steadfast dedication to strengthening Saint Vincent’s healthcare infrastructure. The AVACH will be equipped with 135 beds, and will provide services in all domains of acute hospital care including trauma care, acute care surgery, urgent care, critical care, emergency medicine, inpatient stabilization, and outpatient care. This hospital represents a pillar of strength that will provide Vincentians with critical healthcare services on an unprecedented scale.

Establishment of the Hospital Information System (HIS)

To further enhance the efforts in the aforementioned Hospital, Taiwan and SVG cooperate to integrate healthcare technology into the facility, and it will streamline medical records as well as improve medical efficiency.

Contribution towards Hurricane Relief

In response to Hurricane Beryl in 2024, the devastation in the Grenadines was severe, and Ambassador Fiona Huei-chun Fan visited the affected areas in person. Taiwan responded immediately after the impact and provided USD$200,000 in aid, along with 100 tons of rice, and offered medical resources for the following dengue outbreaks.

2025 Medical Assistance Mission

This March, a team of five medical specialists from Mackay Memorial Hospital (MMH) in Taiwan provided medical assistance in cardiology, neurology, ENT, and emergency medicine from March 10-21 at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre (MMDC), and Poly Clinics. It was the second medical mission from MMH to SVG following the medical mission in 2024.

Achievements of Capability-Building Under “Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project”

16 medical professionals, nurses, police, and fire officers received specialized training in Taiwan as instructors for pre-hospital Emergency Care.

16 professionals were trained in Taiwan to become instructors in Infectious Disease Protection.

7 training sessions have been conducted for police and fire personnel on pre-hospital emergency techniques, reaching 148 participants.

183 medical staff have completed Basic Life Support (BLS) training, while 84 have advanced to ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) certifications.

4 Basic Infection Control sessions and 2 Advanced Infection Control sessions have been held in reaching 138 participants.

7 community outreach workshops were organized to raise awareness and preparedness in both disaster and infectious disease prevention.

During the 2024 CELAC meetings and the ICC Cricket World Cup, SVG mobilized medical officials once trained under our Project, which included officers from NEMO, the Ministry of Health, the Royal Police Force, and the fire-fighting department. Medical items donated from the Taiwan’s NGO



Taiwan coordinates with charity organization “Cao Zhong Zhi Foundation” and provides medical items to SVG throughout the years. In 2025, this Taiwanese NGO shipped 560 items of wheelchairs, walkers, commode chairs, and canes to SVG for the elderly and mobility impaired.

Handover an Ambulance

March 10, 2025, Taiwan handed over an ambulance to the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This vehicle demonstrates Taiwan’s unwavering support for the people of this nation, particularly for the people in the Union Island facing the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

Taiwan can help build a more comprehensive global health network

In this rapidly changing era, health challenges transcend borders, and global cooperation has become essential to addressing various health crises. We urge WHO and all relevant parties to recognize Taiwan’s considerable contributions to global public health and the human right to health. Taiwan earnestly hopes to work with the international community to create a future of borderless healthcare that realizes the fundamental human right to health stipulated in the WHO Constitution and the vision of leaving no one behind espoused in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.