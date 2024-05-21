Comprehensive global health networks must include Taiwan

A comprehensive global health network must include Taiwan: Support Taiwan’s participation in the WHA and WHO mechanisms

Since COVID-19 is no longer labeled as a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is still critical for international countries across the globe to unite to bolster health governance. Taiwan calls on allies and like-minded nations to support its regular inclusion in WHO meetings, and mechanisms, as well as its participation as an observer in the World Health Assembly (WHA), to remedy the geographic gap in global health security, and to construct a comprehensive disease prevention network.

In the recent article by Dr. Hsueh Jui-Yuan, Minister of Health and Welfare of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Taiwan’s dedication and experience in managing the COVID-19 pandemic was highlighted. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Taiwan demonstrated its ability to quickly identify and respond to the public health emergency. Its proactive approach, based on transparency and sharing vital information with global partners, has been effectively in implementing policies for anti-pandemic resilience.

Taiwan works with SVG in healthcare

In addition to ensuring the health of its own citizens, Taiwan works closely with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to enhance the health of Vincentians. The ongoing cooperation project implemented through the Taiwan Technical Mission and medical teams form Taiwan’s Mackay Memorial Hospital, aiming at enhancing the emergency response system for pre-hospital training and community awareness. 462 medical officers, nurses, officers from various ministries have completed 20 training courses on pre-hospital care, EMT training and basic life-saving skills. Ambulances, wheelchairs, and other medical items were provided to Vincentians not only from the Taiwanese government, but also from Taiwanese non-profit organizations. Taiwan shows solidarity with SVG in combating global pandemic, as well as demonstrates the steadfast friendship and love from Taiwan.

Taiwan’s participation in WHO remains limited

However, despite its contributions and professionalism, Taiwan remains excluded from WHO due to unreasonable political considerations and obstructionist tactics employed by China. This is jeopardizing the right to health of Taiwan’s 23 million people.

Taiwan can help build a more comprehensive global health framework

Taiwan remains firmly committed to its professional and pragmatic approach to sharing its experience and expertise with the world to help achieve health for all. The inclusion of Taiwan in WHO and its mechanisms would facilitate closer collaboration in monitoring new virus strains, exchanging diagnosis data, sharing novel vaccine and antiviral research or clinical trial results. This would further contribute to a collective global action against future pandemics.

It is time to include Taiwan in WHO and the WHA

We urge WHO to adhere to the principles of professionalism and neutrality, and to include Taiwan in the WHA as an observer. Taiwan’s institutionalized participation in WHO meetings, mechanisms, and activities would build a greater global health network.