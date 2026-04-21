Computers found completely wiped at SVG consulate in New York

Computers ‘wiped clean’ at SVG consulate in N.Y: Bramble

In a startling revelation during a recent parliamentary session, Minister of Foreign Affairs for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fitz Bramble, announced that the new administration inherited a significant hurdle: completely erased computer systems at the nation’s consulate in New York.

Addressing the House, the Foreign Minister shared a troubling report from the newly appointed Consul General to New York, Matthews, who discovered the issue immediately upon taking office. According to the Minister, Matthews found that “every single one of our computer system was completely wiped”. The digital purge left the incoming diplomatic team with absolutely zero data, meaning no records or information regarding any past activities at the New York consulate were left behind.

The Minister framed this disclosure as a necessary act of accountability rather than a political attack. Addressing the Prime Minister, his cabinet colleagues, the parliament, and the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, he emphasized that his goal was “not to rubbish anybody” but to be transparent about the challenging transition the new government is facing. He stated plainly to the public, “That is what we working with”.

The incident at the New York consulate was highlighted as a prime example of the “unfavorable realities” the new administration has encountered while trying to restructure the country’s overseas missions. The government is currently attempting a deliberate shift in its foreign policy, moving away from diplomacy defined by ceremonial “presence” to a new model driven by “performance” and economic value. However, the Minister admitted that inherited roadblocks, such as the missing consulate data, have made the process of redefining these diplomatic posts highly disappointing and challenging