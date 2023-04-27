Condor resumes direct flights between Germany & Tobago for Winter 2023

Condor resumes direct airlift between Germany and Tobago for Winter 2023

Following up on negotiations with longstanding airline partner Condor over the past few months, the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited is excited to announce the resumption of direct airlift between Germany and Tobago for Winter 2023/2024.

Condor will be operating a weekly flight on Tuesdays between the Frankfurt Airport in Germany and the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago, commencing on November 07, 2023 and ending on April 09, 2024. All flights will be on the brand new A330-900neo, and will be available for booking from May 01, 2023.

Commenting on the exciting news for Tobago, TTAL Executive Chairman Alicia Edwards stated:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Condor Airlines back to Tobago as we seek to make it even easier for our German visitors to access and experience everything our unspoilt island has to offer. The return of this flight acknowledges the relevance of the destination for the German-speaking market and paves the way for us to initiate accelerated marketing plans.”

Tobago’s overseas destination representative in Germany, Ms. Angelika Wegner of Tourimax added:

“The weekly flight service from Frankfurt will not only cater for the continued demand among German-speaking customers in Tobago, but will also support the vast marketing activities of the Tobago Tourism Agency in its strategy to expand share in and increase arrival numbers from its second main source market.”

For more information on Condor flights and other connectivity options to Tobago, visit www.tobagobeyond.com