On Friday, May 26, 2023, Dario Barker, a 26-year-old conductor of Colonarie was arrested and charged with the offence of Wounding.

Barker allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 36-year-old Seaman of Mt. Grenan by stabbing him about his body with a knife in Kingstown on 19.05.23.

He is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF