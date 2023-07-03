Man stabbed to death in Kingstown

A young man working as a conductor became the latest murder victim in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), after a stabbing incident at a bus stop outside The Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown on Monday night.

According to information obtained by the St. Vincent Times, the 24-year-old man was stabbed, rushed to the hospital, and succumbed to his injuries.

The St. Vincent Times understands that the victim has been identified as Darius Williams. It is reported that the alleged weapon, a knife, was left at the scene of the incident.

The police have opened an investigation into the murder.

On Saturday night, a shooting in Greiggs left Osborne Haywood dead; he was shot in the face.

On Friday night, Cuban doctor Alfredo Batista Salgado was hospitalized after a knife attack in Kingstown.

Williams death brings the murder toll to 25.