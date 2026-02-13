Conductor faces charges for kicking elderly man in face

Omnibus Conductor Charged with Assault

February 12, 2026 – Kingstown: On February 10, 2026, police arrested and charged Shamar Ryan Tittle, a 24-year-old Omnibus Conductor of Walvaroo, with the offence of assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted an 81-year-old Retired Teacher of the same address by kicking him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed in Richmond Hill, Kingstown on December 12, 2025.

Tittle appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Wednesday February 11, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. He was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Stop notices were placed at all ports of entry and exit. The matter was adjourned to November 17, 2026, for trial.