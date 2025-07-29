Congressman Joaquin Castro statement on forced starvation in Gaza

Today, Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20) released the following statement:

“The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is unconscionable. Millions of Palestinians are trapped under siege conditions—with food, clean water, and medical supplies deliberately restricted. Israel’s blockade on aid—including fuel and flour—has led to mass starvation and the deaths of hundreds of innocent men, women, and children from hunger and dehydration. The use of forced starvation as a weapon of war is a clear violation of international law, and it must stop immediately.

“I urge the Israeli government to abandon its failed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and resume coordination with the United Nations and independent humanitarian organizations that have the experience, infrastructure, and legitimacy to safely deliver life-saving aid.

The GHF has proven deadly and ineffective, creating dangerous aid bottlenecks and exposing desperate civilians to lethal force. Replacing neutral aid agencies with politically driven alternatives has only deepened this horrific crisis.

“This war must end. Hamas must release all remaining hostages immediately. At the same time, Israel must commit that once the hostages are freed, the war will end—not continue under new pretexts.

The United States must use every point of leverage we have, with both Israel and Hamas, to end this catastrophic war before thousands more civilians die.”